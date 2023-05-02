F1 Manager 2023 confirmed

It has been a big weekend for F1 games, as not only did Codemasters announce when we should be looking forward to F1 23, but Frontier Developments revealed that F1 Manager 2023 is coming as well.

Granted, unlike the racing game, this simulation title is being kept very close to the chest right now, as aside from knowing that the game will be coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series, we don't know have any idea about a release date or window, and are yet to see any gameplay or screenshots.

Still, if you're a fan of F1, it might be an idea to look toward August for this game, as F1 Manager 2022 debuted in late August last year.