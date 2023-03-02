F1 Manager 2022 will be free on PC for the first 2023 Grand Prix weekend

HQ

The 2023 F1 season starts tomorrow. Following a lengthy offseason and last week's testing session, the drivers and teams are in Bahrain and ready to start their campaign for the 2023 titles.

With this being the case, Frontier Developments has decided to celebrate the start of the 2023 season by making F1 Manager 2022 entirely free for Steam users between today (March 2) and March 6.

Yep, you can jump in and try your hand as a team principal with the aim of winning a Driver's and Constructor's Championship, and better even, if you enjoy your time with the game, you can even pick it up for 70% off its original price.

The free period will start at 18:00 GMT / 19:00 CET today, so be sure to download the game and let us know what you think of it below.