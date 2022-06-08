F1 Manager 2022 to launch at the end of August

HQ

This summer is shaping up to be a rather exciting one for F1 and video game fans, as not only do we have Codemasters' simulation sequel, F1 22 coming on July 1 (a few days earlier than that for Champions Edition owners), but there's also the management simulator coming from Frontier Developments, called F1 Manager 2022, which now has a release date.

Set to arrive on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles on August 30, this game will ask players to assume the role of an F1 team principal, where you have to decide on race strategies, your driver line-up, how to develop your car, your employees, scouting, sponsorships, and more, all in a bid to win the Drivers Championship and also the Constructors Championship at the end of the season.

Said to boast a full list of drivers from F1, F2, and F3, as well the voices of several broadcasters from F1, this will take away the challenge of actually driving the car to victory and will replace it with being the brains of the operation, and the individual with the most responsibility at the team.

F1 Manager 2022 will officially launch on August 30, but those who pre-order will get the game as soon August 25, just in time for the Belgian Grand Prix. As for how much it will retail for, the game will cost £44.99/€54.99. Catch the gameplay trailer to see how the title will operate below.