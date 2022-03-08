F1 Manager 2022 has been announced, will hit the road this summer

Earlier via a press release, Frontier Developments unveiled F1 Manager 2022, a management simulation game in which you play as a team principal, choose your own staff and drivers, and your goal is to make a reputation for your own team throughout the official 2022 races.

F1 Manager 2022 is expected to launch this summer, and it'll come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store). This title is part of a long term, multi-title agreement with F1, and is also Frontier's first foray into an annual sports license.

According to the press release, the game will "invite players and F1 fans to own every aspect of leading a team to victory, upgrading cars and race facilities, hiring drivers and engineers, balancing budgets and driver demands, all before the race weekend kicks into gear. Once the race gets underway, stay calm under pressure and make critical decisions as you manage your team to victory".

"There's never been a better time to be a Formula 1 fan, and we're excited to deliver a new way for F1 fans to immerse themselves in the biggest racing spectacle in the world. F1 Manager 2022 will deliver an experience for both new and long-term fans that is as authentic as it is exciting. Our commitment to the ever-changing world of Formula 1 will build a strong foundation for a long and special series that will evolve over time", said the game director, Andy Fletcher.

For more details, please check the official website.