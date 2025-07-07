English
F1 is now Apple's highest-grossing movie to date

It has surpassed Napoleon following another decent weekend.

F1 has proven to be a hit with cinemagoers so far, raking in just shy of $300 million at the global box office in two weekends. It's not an immense performance from the film, as it's still far from being on track to become one of the year's highest-earners, but it has surpassed its rumoured production budget and done well enough already to become Apple's most successful box office effort to date.

Yep, in as little as two weeks, it has beaten Napoleon's entire theatrical total ($221 million), and has now climbed into the year's top 10 highest-grossing films, as per Variety. It's already behind Jurassic World: Rebirth, which opened a week later, and it has some distance to travel to catch up with Sinners and Thunderbolts*, but it is on track to overcome both films and likely soon reach $400 million at the box office too.

Have you seen F1 yet? If not, catch our review here.

