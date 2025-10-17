F1 is coming to Apple TV in time for the holidays

HQ

There are only a handful of Formula 1 races left in this current season, as the last race on the calendar will take place on December 7 in Abu Dhabi. With that seven weeks away, you might be wondering how you'll fill your time once the chequered flag has been waved. The good news is that you don't have to eagerly wait until the next season of Drive to Survive arrives ahead of the 2026 season of races, as the streaming date for Joseph Kosinski's F1 has now been revealed.

It has been confirmed that F1 will be coming to Apple TV as soon as December 12, meaning the Friday after the F1 season ends. Around two weeks before Christmas, you'll be able to watch the star-studded film that currently remains as the sixth biggest film of the year at $629 million in box office earnings.

If you haven't seen F1 yet, be sure to watch a trailer for the film below and also don't forget to read our review too. Also, US readers might be interested to know that Apple TV will soon be the place to watch all live F1 events.