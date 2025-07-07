F1 in 2025 is once again a two-horse race between teammates after Silverstone

HQ

Three weeks ago, Lando Norris took the blame and responsibility for a crash against his McLaren's teammate Oscar Piastri that seemingly cost him his chances for F1 title in Canada. Now, however, he has turned the situation around, and he is back in the race for the F1 title, only eight points behind Piastri, after his victory at the British Grand Prix.

This is Norris's first win at his home Grand Prix in Great Britain, and admits he was "just looking into the crowd" in the final laps, trying to "take it all in, enjoy the moment, because it might never happen again". "To win at home in front of all the friends and family that we have here is pretty amazing, so a big thanks to them".

His victory, however, was made possible because of Oscar Piastri ten second penalty for driving at the restart, and a spin by Verstappen, losing his pole position, that caused him to finish fifth and give up all hopes for the title.

2025 Formula 1 standings after British Grand Prix