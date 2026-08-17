F1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort is returning this weekend for the final time

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The Formula 1 season resumes this weekend after a four-week break, with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, one of the most iconic circuits in Formula 1 history, present since 1950, that will be used for the final time, because this is the last year of the contract and it will not be renewed.

The Dutch GP has been held at Zandvoort between 1950 and 1985. Louis Rosier won the first two editions in 1950 and 1951 (Alberto Ascari won in 1952 and 53, the years he also won the F1 Championship, the last time an Italian won F1 title, a wait that may be broke this year by Andrea Kimi Antonelli).

The circuit was brought back for the calendar in 2021, where fans vigorously cheered for Max Verstappen, who won in 2021, 22, and 23; Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri won in 2024 and 2025. However, the event promoter SportVibes decided that the Grand Prix was not economically viable, and despite attempts to turn it into a biannual event (like what happened with Barcelona), the event will be pulled from the calendar and will not return for the foreseeable future.

This year's Dutch GP, from August 21 to 23, will also be the only one in the Netherlands with a sprint race on Saturday. It will be followed by the Italian GP in Monza on September 6 and the Spanish GP in Madrid on September 13.