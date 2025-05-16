F1 drivers react to the reduction of swearing penalties: "Ridiculous, ludicrous in the first place"

HQ

FIA finally announced a revision of the FIA penalty guidelines, with the main change being a reduction of 50% of the base maximum penalty, from €10,000 to €5,000, and stewards will have the option to fully suspend a penalty for certain types of breach if is the first offence by the driver or team. Before that, fines could reach up to €40,000 for the first offence and twice as much for a second offence.

This is a significative relaxation from the strict rules of conduct for F1 drivers, which often penalised them simply for using bad words, something that exasperated all drivers, who complained through GPDA, Grand Prix Drivers' Association, asking for a change.

George Russell, a director of the GPDA, said that "things have been reverted because it was a little bit ludicrous in the first place", so "it feels a bit wrong to be thanking them for the changes when we shouldn't have been in that place to begin with", the English driver said to the press, via BBC Sport.

Oscar Piastri, current leader of the World Championship, said that the stewards having a lot more control now is good "because the circumstances definitely need to be taken into account.", and Lewis Hamilton described the whole situation as "ridiculous".

And Max Verstappen said that the change "it's a start", after having to go through "work of public interest", some sort of community service in Rwanda because he said that his car was "fucked".