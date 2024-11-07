F1 drivers complain about the FIA's absurd anti-swearing policies: "Our members are adults"

HQ

The Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA) has issued a statement in their Instagram's lone post, complaining about the FIA's strict anti-swearing policy, after drivers like Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc were fined for saying bad words in press conferences.

Drivers do not agree with FIA, and all 20 F1 drivers stand behind the GPDA statement, which says that "there is a difference between swearing to insult others and more casual swearing, such as you might use to describe bad weather or indeed an inanimate object such as an F1 car, or driving situation".

Verstappen was punished to "accomplish some work of public interest" after swearing while referring to his Red Bull car. Leclerc was fined with €10,000 (£8,319) in similar circumstances, when talking about a moment in which he almost lost control of the car in Sao Paulo Grand Prix, although it can be reduced by half if he promises not to swear again in the next 12 months.

"Our members are adults", says GPDA in a strong statement

Drivers think this policy is ridiculous, and so does the GPDA, thinking "driver monetary fines are not appropriate for our sport", that it drives a negative image to the sport, and even showing concerns about how the FIA's financial fines are allocated.

"Further, our members are adults, they do not need to be given instructions via the media about matters as trivial as wearing of jewellery and underpants", they add, while "urging the FIA President to also consider his own tone and language when talking to our member drivers".

GPDA was perhaps talking about FIA's president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, when he said F1 "should differentiate between our sport - motorsport - and rap music", words drivers like Lewis Hamilton criticised for being stereotypical and racist.