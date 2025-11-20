F1 drivers brace for "incredibly difficult" wet race in Las Vegas with predicted rain

HQ

The final stretch of the Formula 1 season starts this weekend in Las Vegas, in what is expected to be a very wet race, with weather forecasts predicting rainfall on Tursday and Friday. With the race taking place on Saturday evening, drivers are bracing to drive in the rain, which presents several challenges, but also impredictabilities that could add more excitement.

Charles Leclerc from Ferrari, who finished second in 2023 behind Verstappen despite starting from pole position, expect that they "won't be starting out as favourites". "This season, in low temperatures, we have often struggled more than others. So looking at the weather forecast, we're not starting out as favourites. But this is also the last street circuit race of the season and one of my favourites, and as always when you race between the walls, additional opportunities can present themselves", said the Monegasque in the media day before the practices.

McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the two aspirants for the title, expect that it will be an "incredibly difficult track on the rain", with no room for error. "You've got the white lines, all the paint and stuff ... it's pretty horrible at times when you're in the car feeling these kind of things. It will be a pretty insane challenge, I think, if it stays wet", said F1 leader Lando Norris.

George Russell from Mercedes, the winner last year in the Nevada desert, agrees... and thinks this can be the circuit where McLaren fails to win, due to the type of circuit, comparing it to Baku and Montreal, the only ones where McLaren didn't get a podium.