F1 champion Lando Norris returned to the track in post-season tests and showed a golden helmet

Lando Norris became Formula 1 champion on Sunday, and after a day of celebration, he was back again driving at the post-season tests in Abu Dhabi. But this time, he wore a special golden helmet to celebrate his victory, as later shown in photos and videos posted by McLaren.

Norris admitted he cried after winning the championship, and said that one of the things he likes most is to make his parents proud. "There aren't many people in the world, not many people in Formula 1, who ever get to experience what I've experienced this season and this year. I'm happy for everyone more than I am for me, but I'm crazy happy. It's pretty surreal!"

Norris took part on the official final day of the 2025 season, the post-season Abu Dhabi tests to try the new "mule cars" with 2026 Pirelli tyres ahead of the 2026 season, that will set new rules in power units and aerodynamics that will affect all Formula 1 teams. Norris took part in those tests alongside his teammate Oscar Piastri, who finished third in the championship, 13 points behind Norris and 11 behind Max Verstappen.

During Tuesday's tests, Arvid Lindblad, new signing for Racing Bulls, had the chance to try the new car, while Isack Hadjar was moved to Red Bull, taking the place of Yuki Tsunoda, who will remain in Red Bull as a reserve driver.