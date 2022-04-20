F1, Bugsnax, Assassin's Creed and Need for Speed spoiling Game Pass users

HQ

Microsoft has just announced a new round of games coming for Xbox Game Pass in late April. It's a pretty neat collection, including Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered for the Cloud, Bugsnax and the horror title 7 Days to Die.

And to make things even better, Microsoft writes that they're "working with Ubisoft to bring even more incredible games to the Game Pass library", and thanks to this, we can look forward to Assassin's Creed Origins and For Honor: Marching Fire Edition coming to the service within the next two months. But here's what you can look forward to starting today and until the end of April:



F1 2021 (Cloud) - Available Today



Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (Cloud) - Available Today



Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Available Today



7 Days to Die (Cloud, Console, and PC) - April 26



Research and Destroy (Console and PC) - April 26



Bugsnax (Cloud, Console, and PC) - April 28



Unsouled (Console and PC) - April 28



As usual, there are also other perks and touch controls being added to Game Pass. Head over to Xbox Wire to read more about all this.

Unfortunately, there's also a selection of games leaving the subscription service. If you intend to play any of these games, make sure you do that before the end of April. There's up to 20% discount for Game Pass subscribers though, if you wish to keep any.