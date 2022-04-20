Cookies

news

F1, Bugsnax, Assassin's Creed and Need for Speed spoiling Game Pass users

There are also a bunch of perks being added as part of the subscription.

HQ

Microsoft has just announced a new round of games coming for Xbox Game Pass in late April. It's a pretty neat collection, including Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered for the Cloud, Bugsnax and the horror title 7 Days to Die.

And to make things even better, Microsoft writes that they're "working with Ubisoft to bring even more incredible games to the Game Pass library", and thanks to this, we can look forward to Assassin's Creed Origins and For Honor: Marching Fire Edition coming to the service within the next two months. But here's what you can look forward to starting today and until the end of April:


  • F1 2021 (Cloud) - Available Today

  • Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (Cloud) - Available Today

  • Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Available Today

  • 7 Days to Die (Cloud, Console, and PC) - April 26

  • Research and Destroy (Console and PC) - April 26

  • Bugsnax (Cloud, Console, and PC) - April 28

  • Unsouled (Console and PC) - April 28

As usual, there are also other perks and touch controls being added to Game Pass. Head over to Xbox Wire to read more about all this.

Unfortunately, there's also a selection of games leaving the subscription service. If you intend to play any of these games, make sure you do that before the end of April. There's up to 20% discount for Game Pass subscribers though, if you wish to keep any.


  • Cricket 19 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • Outlast 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • Secret Neighbor (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • Streets of Rage 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC)



