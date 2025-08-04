F1 becomes Brad Pitt's biggest box office success

HQ

Forget the walking dead, they've officially been overtaken by the world's fastest motorsport. Yes, Apple and Brad Pitt have every reason to celebrate as F1 is now the actor's most successful film ever, dethroning World War Z twelve years after its release.

According to Deadline, F1 has now grossed $545 million, compared to the zombie blockbuster's $540 million. World War Z can still claim the title of the highest-grossing zombie movie of all-time, so it's not entirely out of the race. Particularly notable is F1's success in Asia, where Hollywood blockbusters have struggled in recent years. Pitt, however, seems to have bucked the trend, with the film playing to packed theatres in countries like South Korea.

Apple, which produced the film, must be grinning all the way to the bank. As previously reported, it sped past Napoleon after just ten days to become the company's biggest box office success to date. Impressive numbers, and good news for everyone involved.

Have you seen F1, and do you think the hype is justified?