F1 Academy champion recovers after terrifying crash in Barcelona, suffers online harassment

Marta García, 24 year old Spanish driver, champion of the inagural F1 Academy in 2023, is recovering after a terrifying crash during the Le Mans Cup race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya last Saturday.

García, racing for Iron Dames team, was leading the GT3 Class tests, but her Porsche 911 was hit from behind by Eliseo Donno driving an AF Corse Ferrari, sending her off the track and into a tyre barrier. The impact, of 21 Gs, caused the car to catch fire, and she was momentarily trapped inside because the door was blocked.

She recalled that she panicked as smoke was entering the cockpit, but thankfully she was rescued by marshals and sent to the hospital. She didn't suffered any injury, but stayed under observation due to smoke inhalation.

On Monday, she posted on social media that she was recovering well, saying that it was one of the toughest moments in her career. She thanked fans and her team for the support. Donno later apologised, as he took full blame for the incident. Despite that, she still suffered online abuse online... just for the fact of being a woman.