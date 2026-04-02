F1 Academy adds new races in Canada and USA to replace race in Saudi Arabia

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Formula 1 cancelled their two April races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia due to the war in the Middle East, and decided not to reschedule them or replace them, turning the 24-Grand Prix season into a 22-Grand Prix season. Other motorsport competitions, like MotoGP, tried something different: they moved the Qatar Grand Prix from April to November.

F1 Academy tried a different idea. After the Saudi Arabia races cancelled, they added another one in Montreal and Austin: Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve will host the second round of the F1 ​Academy in May and Austin will be the fifth stop in ‌October. The added stops in Canada and USA will have a three-race format, with an Opening Race which will act as a qualifying to determine the grid for the following race.

The move restores the calendar to 14 races ⁠across six rounds in five countries. The F1 Academy, launched in 2023, is a competition for women aged 16 to 25.