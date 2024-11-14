F1 75 Live: how to buy tickets for the unprecedented Formula 1 event in London

HQ

Formula 1 is celebrating 75 years in 2025, and has decided to host a big party to showcase all of the cars, drivers, liveries, as well as announcing details for the season. This is a big change from the traditional events each team hosted on their own, and centralizes every announcement under a single roof, the O2 Arena in London.

When will this new event take place? February 18, 2025, and unlike most F1 events for professionals and journalists only, this will be available to everyone.

F1 fans will be able to see upclose all 10 teams (Alpine, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Haas, McLaren, Mercedes, RB, Red Bull, Sauber, and Williams), as well as their drivers and principles. There will also be live music.

When do F1 75 live ticket sales go live?

Tickets for this unprecedented event will go live tomorrow, Friday 15 November, at 10:00 AM GMT (UK time). That is 11:00 AM CET (Central European Time). You can buy them from here.

Ticket prices range from £50.00 plus £5.00 booking fee (aproximately €65) to £100.00 plus £10.00 booking fee (€132). There will also bee some Premium seats with better views, fast-track entry, all-inclusive drink and even a exclusive area.