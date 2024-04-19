F1 24 to launch earlier than expected

HQ

With annual sports games, there are usually not a lot of surprises to be seen. Generally speaking, each iteration is only a slight improvement over the former and they do tend to launch around the same time of the year, every year. EA Sports FC comes around September, Madden NFL in August, and in the past, July has been for F1. But that won't be the case this year.

EA and Codemasters has affirmed that F1 24 will be debuting on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S on May 31. It will feature a Career mode that allows players to suit up as one of the actual drivers on the grid, and offer even greater ways to connect F1 with F2.

F1 24 will bring a new handling system that intends to deliver even more authentic driving systems, as well as featuring improvements to many of the famed circuits around the world, including Silverstone. There will also be new suspension, tyre, aerodynamics, and engine systems, plus additional ways to play around with car setup.

As per the different editions of the game, the base copy will see Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, and Charles Leclerc on the cover, while Max Verstappen gets the honour of being on the Champions Edition once again.

Check out the trailer for F1 24 below, ahead of its arrival in around six weeks.