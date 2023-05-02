F1 23's cover stars have been revealed

EA and Codemasters has officially announced the next instalment into the F1 game series. Known simply as F1 23, this title will see the return of the Braking Point narrative story mode, which will follow the next chapter in Aiden Jackson's career, and will see upgrades to the physics engine that powers the game, with improved vehicle physics that aim to give a more realistic feeling of driving an F1 car.

The title will be debuting on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles on June 16, and ahead of that launch, the developer has announced the cover stars for the two major editions of the game.

For the base edition, the cover will see Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, and Lando Norris all appearing, whereas the Champions Edition will solely feature reigning two-time F1 champion, Max Verstappen. This more premium edition will also feature limited Las Vegas content, various cosmetics, PitCoins to spend, XP Boosts to use, and will provide access to the game starting from June 13.

For a first glimpse at F1 23, be sure to catch the reveal trailer when it debuts on May 3 at 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST.