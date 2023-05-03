F1 23 trailer shows the return of Braking Point

Just yesterday, we reported on the cover stars of this year's F1 video game, with the honour falling to Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, and Charles Leclerc for the base edition of F1 23, and Max Verstappen being the star of the more premium Champions Edition.

Following up to this, and as we also mentioned yesterday, the reveal trailer for the game has also now arrived, meaning we've been given our first look at F1 23 and all of the features it will be supporting.

The biggest point to talk about is without a doubt the return of Braking Point, as following skipping F1 22, the narrative experience is making a comeback for this instalment into the series, and will explore the next chapter in Aiden Jackson's career, now that he is teaming up with former rival Devon Butler, who is surprisingly the protagonist of this year's story.

Otherwise, F1 23 will bring updates to the series' physics engine, including better traction when braking, accelerating, and cornering, plus there will be a greater balance between tyre grip and aerodynamics for this year's game. Precision Drive controller technology is also being improved, as are the engine torque and inertia models.

F1 23 will also feature 35% distance races, red flags are also now present in the game, and the full season calendar will be available, meaning we can expect to be able to head to Las Vegas in time for when the real F1 circuit heads there later this year. Three legacy circuits will also be available at launch, with these being Paul Ricard in France, Shanghai, and Portugal's Portimão.

As for when F1 23 will debut, the game will be coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles on June 16.