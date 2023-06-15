HQ

The world's fastest motorsport is back with a vengeance. After last year's flop, Codemasters has refocused and steered the ship in the right direction, preparing for an engine party to remember. Because there's every reason for fans to celebrate when the much-hyped F1 23 is finally released - packed with long-awaited improvements. Not only is the Braking Point career mode back, and a very welcome return, but also the computer-controlled competitors have become significantly smarter, less crash-prone and much more dynamic in its behaviour. Yet also (and perhaps most critically) the driving experience has had a complete makeover and the result is nothing less than the most complete F1 game in years, packed with quality content and enchanting, engaging racing.

As the editorial team's self-proclaimed F1 guru, the run-up to the game's launch has been fraught with thoughts, questions and hopes. After all, the sport has never been bigger than it is now and its popularity shows no signs of waning, so with that said it was really important that Codemasters and EA didn't fumble with F1 23. I'm happy to report that they certainly didn't and the differences from last year's game are both fundamental and transformative. It's clear that those involved in the development have listened to the criticism and complaints that surrounded F1 22, especially as the year has progressed. So let's dive a little deeper and take a closer look at what this actually means.

First and foremost. Whether you choose to jump into the Career mode, run single races or compete against human opponents online, the improved driving experience and car responsiveness will be immediately noticeable. From the moment you press the accelerator to the moment you attack your first corner, the changes are clear in the best possible way. And no, this is by no means a simulator - but that doesn't change the fact that the revised physics model feels phenomenal. The cars are nimbler, more agile and clearly more lively. But most importantly, it allows for a whole new level of aggression when it comes to attacking the tracks and trying to shave off a few extra thousandths of a second lap after lap.

Konersport grapples with conflict both on and off the track.

There's a level of detail that previous games have simply lacked, with a feel that lands somewhere between arcade action and simulator. F1 23 invites and challenges at the same time, daring you to push a little harder in an incredibly satisfying dance on the knife edge that rewards more frequently than it punishes. Gone are the overly reactive, oversensitive cars of yesteryear and it no longer feels like a constant wrestling match to race around tracks. No, it's not perfect and some might say the game has been dumbed down a bit. But F1 on console has never been about pure simulation and if that's what you're after, you might want to satisfy your racing needs elsewhere.

Another one of the game's big draws is the Braking Point mode, which is finally back after a long hiatus. A charming and surprisingly engaging story, you're given the opportunity to once again play as prodigy Aiden Jackson and egotistical diva Devon Butler. Also new this year is female F2 star Callie Mayer who brings some refreshing variety to the old gang. She's a welcome addition that also opens up some interesting, previously unexplored avenues of storytelling centred on the fictional Konnersport Racing Team, with drama both on and off the track.

It's clear that a lot of inspiration has been taken from Netflix's immensely popular Drive to Survive, and while Braking Point 2 is unlikely to make you fall off your seat with its storytelling, the interactions between the three main characters and the managers of Konnersport are fascinating. The parallels to Drive to Survive are, of course, unmistakable and the drama can occasionally reach painfully contrived levels. But as an introduction to the game and the F1 circus, Braking Point does a brilliant job with its balanced mix of racing and intrigue. Dallas on wheels if you will, well produced, engaging but a tad contrived.

F1 23 has a really nice presentation, especially with the new, slightly warmer and cinematic palette.

Alongside Braking Point, once you've grown tired of it, there's also Career mode to fall back on. The game's expansive, career mode has been lifted directly from last year's game, much of which is unchanged, minus updates to drivers and tracks, but still offers the same great experience for those players who want to dive headfirst into the F1 circuit and get the full, most complete experience. If you want, you can also run it with a friend who then takes on the role of the team's co-driver.

Finally, we also have F1 World, which can loosely be described as the game's equivalent of Ultimate Team, which now replaces and absorbs what was introduced last year as F1 Life. It is an alternative career mode that allows you to create your own racing team, upgrade your cars and apply different strategies. If you play online, you earn experience points which in turn unlock new car parts, visual upgrades, strategies and much more. Thankfully, it's not possible to spend real money in F1 World (yet), and we certainly hope it stays that way.

There's no doubt that F1 23 is a fantastically competent package, especially for fans of the sport. The game is a significant step in the right direction and a major upgrade in the most critical areas compared to its predecessor. Racing the ridiculously fast cars has rarely felt better, and F1 World and Braking Point 2 provide countless hours of brilliant entertainment whether you plan to play alone or online. Is there room for improvement? Yes, of course - it would be strange if there wasn't. Visually, more could have been done and historical cars and tracks are still missing.

The Career mode offers a ridiculous amount of entertainment for those who are willing and able.

It's clear that Codemasters focused on some parts more than others, and with more development time, this year's game could have been just as good as it was, maybe even a masterpiece. Which also makes me question whether this annual revision of the licence is such a good idea for the series in the long term, something that could be a potential concern going forward. But there is no doubt that F1 23 is an absolutely brilliant game. It sounds fantastic, looks spectacular and has rarely offered such an entertaining, accessible experience. Regardless of whether you're an already devoted fan or a curious newbie. F1 has rarely been better.