F1 22 to launch in July

As we reported earlier, EA and Codemasters has just revealed F1 22, the next iteration in the Formula One racing game series. Set to launch this July, the game will feature the inaugural Miami Grand Prix, as well as a "redefined race day experience" that aims to improve and change broadcasting, formation laps, safety car periods, and pit stops.

As a press release has stated, F1 22 will include the new era of cars as well as overhauled rule sets that include F1 Sprint Races. There will also be a customisable hub present called F1 Life that aims to provide a way for players to create and show off a collection of supercars, clothing, and accessories, all earned through gameplay, or through the Podium Pass and the in-game store.

It's also noted that F1 22 will support VR functionality on PC, so that drivers can truly immerse themselves with Oculus Rift and HTC Vive headsets. For the more casual fan, the new adaptive AI also intends to provide a more competitive experience that tailors to your level of skill.

In terms of other updates to gameplay, tracks that have seen changes this season, such as Australia, Spain, and Abu Dhabi, will also be updated in game. As for returning features, we're told that My Team will be back, as will the ten-year-long career, two-player campaign, and multiplayer modes.

"We look forward to welcoming our players to the new era of Formula 1," said Lee Mather, F1 senior creative director at Codemasters. "Alongside the real-world changes, we have updated the physics to accommodate the new aero rules and re-worked the tyre model, making the handling more true to life. With new and updated circuits, Adaptive AI, F1 Life, and expanded gameplay options, there has never been a better time for players to take their seats and live the life of an F1 driver."

As for when F1 22 will debut, the game is set to launch on July 1 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series, but will be available three days early for those who purchase the Champions Edition, which is currently available to pre-order.