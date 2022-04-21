F1 22 to be revealed later today

HQ

Formula 1 fans are probably already really excited with the events taking place this weekend, when the sport heads to Imola in Italy for the fourth round of the 2022 season. Even though there's a Grand Prix and sprint race to look forward to, before all of those festivities really kick into gear, Codemasters and EA are looking to reveal the next F1 game.

Set to be revealed in a few hours, the title is seemingly set to be called F1 22, and will be "the new era of Formula 1". We don't have any other information at the moment, but with the reveal set for 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, it won't be too long until we learn more.

Catch the reveal here.