F1 22 is marking the start of the 2023 season by adding Alfa Romeo's new livery

HQ

The Formula 1 2023 season is basically here. Pre-season testing is ongoing and will be available to watch starting tomorrow, and this all comes after each team took the opportunity to reveal their new cars over the past few weeks. While the first Grand Prix of the year is set for next weekend, in Bahrain, Codemasters' F1 22 is getting a jump on things by letting players jump into a car sporting some of the new 2023 liveries.

Specifically, it's Alfa Romeo's C43 car that can be essentially brought into F1 22 as a livery for its 2022 car. This means you can hit the track in the striking colour scheme that features a combination of scarlet reds and carbon fibre blacks.

"Pre-season testing is a highly anticipated moment in the Formula 1 calendar and the first opportunity for fans to see how the new cars perform on the grid," said John Merchant, F1 global brand director at EA Sports. "We're delighted to become part of the 2023 re-start by giving our players the opportunity to be the first to race and test the C43."

Take a look at the sleek car livery below.