F1 2021 update sees the temporary removal of another PS5 exclusive feature

A few weeks ago, we reported that Codemasters had pulled ray tracing from the PlayStation 5 version of F1 2021 due to it causing stability issues within the game. Well, that feature has since been fixed, however, the woes of the PS5 version continue as the latest patch has removed 3D Audio temporarily.

Revealed in the Patch 1.06 Notes, the developer has removed 3D Audio for headphones for the time being while it resolves the issue. It wasn't revealed what the issue is, but we are told that the feature will be re-added "as soon as audio issues relating to it have been resolved."

Otherwise, the patch has squashed even more bugs, and has even introduced a bunch of quality of life upgrades, including Ghosting now being permanently enabled on Ranked. You can read the full patch notes here.