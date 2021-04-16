F1 2021 to release on July 16

Codemasters announced the next iteration of the F1 series yesterday, as F1 2021. This title that is set to feature a new version of the story mode called Braking Point, will see players rise up through the ranks of Formula 2 and Formula 1, to become the top racer in the world.

"Braking Point is an exciting innovation that has been years in the making," said Lee Mather, Franchise Game Director at Codemasters. "We are proud to expand the game experience and allow players to live the highs and lows of life in Formula 1® both on and off the track. Braking Point transforms the game and puts players centre stage in the greatest racing spectacle on the planet."

F1 2021 will also feature all of the drivers, tracks, and teams of the current F1 season, and will even feature support for two players in its Career Mode, meaning you can now play alone or with a friend, either cooperatively or competitively. My Team and local split-screen will also be available, alongside integration with its esports scene and plenty of accessibility options.

As for when F1 2021 will launch, the game is expected to land on July 16, and will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles. A smart delivery/free upgrade is also available to those who buy the game and then upgrade their consoles.

Check out the announcement trailer below.