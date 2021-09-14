F1 2021 has received a new free Portimao track

HQ

Yesterday F1 2021 players were treated to a brand-new free bundle of content, which is the first of several planned for the game. The highlight within this content first drop was the Portimao, a track that is considered as the home of the Portuguese Grand Prix. Also included was a New Aston Martin Safety Car and updated vehicle performance to better represent the 2021 season. A free trail for the game is now also available for PlayStation and Xbox players.

Following this, the next free update will land some time in October. This is said to contain an F1 Sports Update and the Italy-based Imola Circuit. The last planned update for 2021 will arrive in November and its said to usher in the F2 2021 season and it will additionally include the Jeddah Street Circuit which is located in Saudi Arabia.

"We're thrilled to finally release our first free circuit and update our players on what's to come in the months ahead," said Paul Jeal, F1® Senior Franchise Director at Codemasters. "Our players have let us know how excited they are to experience the new 2021 season circuits, and Jeddah will be a highlight releasing a few weeks before it makes its F1 debut in December."

You can check out the new free content updates trailer in the video above.