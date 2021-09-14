LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Deathloop
 See in hd icon
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
F1 2021

F1 2021 has received a new free Portimao track

Content updates for October and November have also been outlined.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ
HQ

Yesterday F1 2021 players were treated to a brand-new free bundle of content, which is the first of several planned for the game. The highlight within this content first drop was the Portimao, a track that is considered as the home of the Portuguese Grand Prix. Also included was a New Aston Martin Safety Car and updated vehicle performance to better represent the 2021 season. A free trail for the game is now also available for PlayStation and Xbox players.

Following this, the next free update will land some time in October. This is said to contain an F1 Sports Update and the Italy-based Imola Circuit. The last planned update for 2021 will arrive in November and its said to usher in the F2 2021 season and it will additionally include the Jeddah Street Circuit which is located in Saudi Arabia.

"We're thrilled to finally release our first free circuit and update our players on what's to come in the months ahead," said Paul Jeal, F1® Senior Franchise Director at Codemasters. "Our players have let us know how excited they are to experience the new 2021 season circuits, and Jeddah will be a highlight releasing a few weeks before it makes its F1 debut in December."

You can check out the new free content updates trailer in the video above.

F1 2021

Related texts

F1 2021Score

F1 2021
REVIEW. Written by Daniel Andersen

We have taken the newest instalment of the Formula One series by Codemasters for a spin.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy