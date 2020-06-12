F1 2020: Co-op gameplay on the Circuit de Gilles-Villeneuve

You're watching Advertisements

Codemasters continues its tradition of sending over some gameplay on a Friday afternoon, and this time we get to see F1 2020 in split-screen mode, with the action taking place on the Circuit de Gilles-Villeneuve, which is also the digital location of this weekend's Virtual Grand Prix (you can watch it here on Sunday evening, starting at 6pm BST).

The three-lap race around one of motorsport's most enduring tracks can be seen below, and it features Valtteri Bottas' Mercedes and Lance Stroll's Racing Point. You'll be able to play it for yourself starting on July 10, when F1 2020 lands on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.