F1 2020

F1 2020 arrives today, new launch trailer hits the grid

The latest entry in the official F1 series is here, and you can see it in action below.

Reviews for F1 2020 dropped earlier this week (you can find ours here) but today is the day that race fans will be able to get their hands on the wheel of this year's official racer.

And it's good timing too, what with the recent resumption of competitive F1 racing, with players able to follow the real-world championship and match it via their own digital exploits, especially in the new My Team mode, which lets you build your own racing team to compete with the likes of McLaren and Ferrari.

The launch trailer for F1 2020, which lands today on PC, PS4, Stadia, and Xbox One, can be found above, and below we've added a trailer that shows off the new My Team mode.

