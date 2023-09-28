F-Zero 99 is getting five new tracks tomorrow

HQ

F-Zero 99 was both announced and shadow dropped during the latest Nintendo Direct stream, two weeks ago. It's a battle royale inspired take on the old classic racer, and now it's about to get fleshed out with more content.

Nintendo has announced that five new tracks will be added to the game, one of them being Red Canyon I. The other four tracks haven't been revealed yet, but dataminer OatmealDome says it's Mute City II, Port Town I, White Land II and Death Wind II. We are also getting Queen League added to Grand Prix mode, and if OatmealDome is correct, we can also look forward to some new modes for the game at a later point.

F-Zero 99 is included with the Nintendo Switch Online subscription and is available now, exclusively for Switch. You can read more about the game in our review.