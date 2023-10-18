F-Zero 99 gets three more courses today

HQ

It's still hard to believe that F-Zero is back with the announcement and release of F-Zero 99 last month. Since then, millions of players have tried the Battle Royale themed racing game, which has been further fleshed out by Nintendo.

And now it's time for a new round as Nintendo has confirmed that three classic courses will be added to the game today. They didn't write which, but the reliable dataminer OatmealDome reveals that it is Fire Field, Mute City III and Red Canyon II that Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will be able to enjoy.

More content is coming as well, including new modes, but Nintendo says these are the final courses that will be added to F-Zero 99.