Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Mythic Quest: Season Two

F. Murray Abraham allegedly removed from Mythic Quest due to sexual misconduct

The actor was missing from the most recent season of the show.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Anyone who has seen the latest season of Mythic Quest will be aware that F. Murray Abraham's character of C.W. Longbottom was missing. Production company, Lionsgate never specifically revealed why the actor would not be returning to the role for the show, but now a new report has been published that makes some allegations about what happened.

Rolling Stone has reported that the actor was fired from the series after facing allegations of sexual misconduct. The report adds that there were two occasions that raised concern about his behaviour, and that he was told to stay away from the actresses on the show.

Once the incidents were presented to creator and lead actor, Rob McElhenney, Abraham was fired from the show.

Lionsgate has not since commented on the matter and the allegations.

Mythic Quest: Season Two

Related texts



Loading next content