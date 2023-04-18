F. Murray Abraham allegedly removed from Mythic Quest due to sexual misconduct

Anyone who has seen the latest season of Mythic Quest will be aware that F. Murray Abraham's character of C.W. Longbottom was missing. Production company, Lionsgate never specifically revealed why the actor would not be returning to the role for the show, but now a new report has been published that makes some allegations about what happened.

Rolling Stone has reported that the actor was fired from the series after facing allegations of sexual misconduct. The report adds that there were two occasions that raised concern about his behaviour, and that he was told to stay away from the actresses on the show.

Once the incidents were presented to creator and lead actor, Rob McElhenney, Abraham was fired from the show.

Lionsgate has not since commented on the matter and the allegations.