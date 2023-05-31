Ezra Miller will continue to play The Flash

HQ

If you followed the production of the movie based on the world's fastest (?) superhero, it has also been almost impossible to avoid the controversy surrounding Ezra Miller. Something that made many, including us on the editorial board, question whether the actor even had a future with Warner - or anyone else for that matter.

Substance abuse, sexual advances against minors and violent crimes. It's certainly not a pretty list and it went as far as Warner forcing the actor to seek professional help, in addition to almost completely excluding him from the promotional tour of The Flash. But despite all the problems, it now seems that Miller will actually continue in his role, should there be any sequels in the future.

This is what The Flash director Andy Muschietti said when he recently appeared on The Discourse podcast.

"If [a sequel] happens, yes. I don't think there's anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys — it feels like a character that was made for them."

Muschietti also went on to praise Miller for his efforts during filming.

"In principal photography, Ezra was brilliant and the most committed and the most professional [actor]. Ezra gave everything for this role — physically, creatively, emotionally. They were absolutely supreme."

It's rare these days to hear about actors being given a second chance, so let's hope that Miller really takes the opportunity and understands how big this is. DC boss Peter Safran has previously commented on the situation, mentioning at the time that his actor's future has been under discussion but that there has been a lot of positive progress in recent months.

"Ezra is completely committed to their recovery, and we are fully supportive of that journey that they're on right now. When the time is right, when they feel like they're ready to have the discussion, we'll all figure out what the best path forward is. But right now, they are completely focused on their recovery. And in our conversations with them over the last couple of months, it feels like they're making enormous progress."

Some double standards may seem to exist, given that other actors have been thrown out in the cold after making mistakes that often pale in comparison to what Miller has done. If he gets a second chance, shouldn't others be offered the same?

What are your thoughts on the situation?