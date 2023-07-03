Ezra Miller says they were treated unfairly by the media

HQ

Unfortunately, it's not their acting efforts that have come to define Ezra Miller's last two years, but rather controversy, and it's honestly a wonder that they even have a career anymore. A fact they also thanked DC executives for, not least during their appearance on the red carpet before the Flash premiere.

Last Friday, the actor made another of their relatively few public appearances where they and their lawyer took the opportunity to accuse media for spreading exaggerated lies about them. Miller mentioned how they felt they had been unfairly singled out and singled out by manipulative individuals from the press.

"I have been unjustly and directly targeted by an individual who the facts have shown has a history of such manipulative and destructive actions."

Words that they also elaborated on in a post on Instagram:

"I implore those members of the media who have recklessly spread false claims and failed to accurately report the truth and context of this story, to hold themselves to a higher standard and take the time to find the facts, rather than chasing the clicks."

They also commented on the restraining order that was previously hanging over them but has now been lifted, concerning the 12-year-old girl the actor is said to have threatened.

"I'm encouraged by today's outcome and very grateful at this moment to everyone who has stood by me and sought to ensure this egregious misuses of the protective order system was halted,"

"Protective orders are meant to provide safety for individuals, families and children who are in danger. They are not meant to be used as weapons by those seeking attention or fleeting tabloid fame or some sort of personal vengeance when there are people in true and dire need of these services."

Miller, who still has the eyes of studio executives as well as everyone else, also mentioned how they are still struggling with their recovery, and how they want to do their best to correct their past mistakes and those they have hurt.