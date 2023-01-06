Ezra Miller might be sticking around as The Flash in the future DC universe

There have been a lot of questions regarding the DC universe ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran took over and unveiled plans to radically change pretty much everything. This has included essentially shutting down Dwayne Johnson's future as Black Adam, as well as Henry Cavill as Superman, and many other faces and roles from the Snyderverse's Justice League, but the one person who may avoid this fate is surprisingly Ezra Miller.

And we say surprisingly, as Miller has been wrapped up in all kinds of terrible incidents over the past year, many of which have seen the actor being arrested. So, why exactly is Miller one of the only original DCEU cast members that is set to escape losing their roles?

A new report from Variety has stated that Warner Bros. Discovery executives are "amenable" to the actor coming back to reprise his role after The Flash lands in cinemas this June, as the actor is seemingly showing signs of improvement ever since he began his mental health treatment in the summer.

The report does also suggest that Shazam (of which a sequel is set to arrive in March), Aquaman (which will also get a sequel in December), Blue Beetle (set to arrive in August), and Peacemaker may all survive this revamping in the hands of Gunn and Safran.

