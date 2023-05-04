Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Flash

Ezra Miller is being honoured for their performance in The Flash

The superhero film will be making its debut in June.

In truth, it's a minor miracle that Ezra Miller still has a career. Because unless you've been living under a rock for the past few months, it's been almost impossible to escape the drama that has arisen in the actor's wake. Not only have they been arrested for assault and burglary, but they have also been accused of having contact with minors for sexual purposes. Despite this behaviour, there are people who stand behind Miller and celebrate them.

One of them is Paul Austerberry, who was the production designer on The Flash, and in an interview with CBC, he mentioned that Ezra Miller's performance in the film is so exceptional that people will forget all of the things they did and were accused for in the past year. Austerberry was also careful to point out how extremely professional Miller was during filming despite all the external pressure. But of course, it's not just Miller who's getting praise, the film has also been enjoying unusually good press and preview talk is hailing it as one of the best superhero films ever made.

What is your take on Ezra Miller, should DC have replaced them, and what do you think of The Flash film?

The Flash

