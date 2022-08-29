Ezra Miller attends crisis meeting with Warner Bros. to save The Flash

HQ

Just recently actor Ezra Miller finally issued a formal apology for behavior reaching back months, and includes an assault in a Icelandic bar, several charges on Hawaii and in Vermont. The actor has promised to reform, but it seems more is needed to save upcoming movie The Flash.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Miller recently met with Warner Bros. film chairs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy to discuss how to get back on the course in due time for the film's premiere on June 23rd of next year.

According to the article, several options were on the table for De Luca and Abdy, including scrapping the entire $200 million film. Apparently that shook Miller into action, as one source says:

"They (Miller goes by they/them) care about The Flash. It's one of their favorite characters to play."

It's still unclear what the current plan is, and it seems to movie could still get scrapped.