Ezra Miller apologises and helps save The Flash

On Thursday we shared the rumour that Warner Bros. had three different plans for the future of The Flash, based on what the controversial Ezra Miller would do, and now we get to see if this was true.

In a statement to Variety, a representative for Ezra Miller says that the actor regrets what he said and did and is seeking help:

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

If the rumours are true, it means that we will likely see more of Miller in the future as the actor with this apology thus gets to help with the promotion of The Flash.