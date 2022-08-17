Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Ezra Miller apologises and helps save The Flash

Miller: "I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment."

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

On Thursday we shared the rumour that Warner Bros. had three different plans for the future of The Flash, based on what the controversial Ezra Miller would do, and now we get to see if this was true.

In a statement to Variety, a representative for Ezra Miller says that the actor regrets what he said and did and is seeking help:

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

If the rumours are true, it means that we will likely see more of Miller in the future as the actor with this apology thus gets to help with the promotion of The Flash.

Ezra Miller apologises and helps save The Flash


Loading next content