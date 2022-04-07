Cookies

Ezra Miller and his Flash movie's future uncertain after star's arrest

The actor is in hot water after an incident in Hawaii.

As if we haven't waited long enough to see Flash's first solo film in the DCEU. Ever since the film was announced eight years ago, production has been plagued by all sorts of problems and now it seems like dark clouds have once again blocked out the sun for the superhero. Ezra Miller, who portrays Barry Allen and his alter ego The Flash, was recently in hot water when he was arrested in Hawaii and now Warner has reportedly held an internal meeting regarding both the film and the actor's future in their superhero universe.

This isn't the first time the actor has been on thin ice either and just two years ago he was involved in another scandal when he strangled a young woman in Reykjavik. The Flash is due to premiere in June next year and looks set to be Ezra's possible last appearance as the character after Warner executives hit the big pause button on further collaboration with him. What do you think, what should be done in situations like this? Should the film be delayed even further or reshot with a new actor?

