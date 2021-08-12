Ezio's gear is now in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

HQ

Today marks the launch day for Assassin's Creed Valhalla's next major expansion, The Siege of Paris. A DLC that will take Eivor and the Raven Clan south to deal with the rowdy French who have united and are becoming a growing threat.

To mark that launch, Ubisoft has also released another goodie, which should make any long time Assassin's Creed fan feel all warm inside, as Ezio Auditore da Firenze's gear is now available to download and wear in-game.

Grabbing the costume is pretty simple and only requires that you log into your Ubisoft Connect account on PC or console. Granted, your account will have to show that you have played two Assassin's Creed games in the past to be able to claim this outfit, but if you have ticked both those boxes, Eizo's get-up is yours all for free.

