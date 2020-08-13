Cookies

AFK Arena

Ezio is going AFK in new mobile crossover with AFK Arena

The new crossover stars the AC hero and you can download him today.

Ezio Auditore da Firenze has been here, there, and everywhere since he first appeared in Assassin's Creed II back in 2009, and now the world-famous assassin is about to leap into a new arena, more specifically, AFK Arena.

If you're not familiar, AFK Arena celebrated its first birthday in June and since launch last year, it has attracted a stonking 40 million players on iOS and Android. News that ol' Ezio will be joining soon as part of a collab between Lilith and Ubisoft will no doubt bring in a few more.

Available for free starting today, players will have a week to grab the new addition to the idle fantasy RPG. There's also a live-action trailer below if you need more convincing.

