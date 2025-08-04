HQ

Although Marvel Studios' main focus right now is The Fantastic Four: First Steps, they have just released Eyes of Wakanda. The series consists of four episodes, each about 30 minutes long, and is produced by Ryan Coogler, among others, which signals that it could be something substantial. The premise is fundamentally exciting: we follow agents from Wakanda's secret elite force Hatut Zeraze through historical eras, where they track down Vibranium objects that have fallen into the wrong hands. It's intended as a kind of historical tour through Wakanda's hidden influence on world events, and at the same time a reminder of why the nation's isolation has been necessary but also dangerous.

There is no doubt that Eyes of Wakanda is a really stylish series.

Visually, the series is impressive. The animation is artistic and stylised, with colour schemes and movement patterns reminiscent of hand-painted Afrofuturism. The action scenes are well choreographed and the environments feel rich and vibrant, and it's here that the series reaches its strongest expression: it's consistently stylish. Unfortunately, the story does not carry the same weight. Although each episode takes place in a new time and setting - from ancient Crete to 15th-century China and 19th-century Ethiopia - it becomes more of a series of anecdotes than a real story.

The first episode takes place in Crete, where agent Noni confronts a former Wakanda warrior who has stolen Vibranium and wants to build his own empire. It's a thematically interesting conflict, but due to the short format, it never gets particularly dramatic.

In the second episode, we get a Wakandan interpretation of the Trojan War, where a Vibranium necklace is found in the possession of Helen of Troy. Despite its potential, it feels more like a quick side track, as the ideas are there, but they never get to breathe.

The third episode, set in China, is perhaps the most lively, thanks in large part to a more historic version of Iron Fist who shows up and breathes new life into the series. Her interaction with Agent Basha stands out and creates a tempo and energy that the rest of the series lacks. Unfortunately, it's also over before it has a chance to become anything more.

The fourth and final episode sets the action in Adwa, Ethiopia, during a decisive battle against colonial forces. Here, an attempt is made to tie everything together with a future Black Panther and larger themes of legacy, responsibility, and future disasters, but this episode also suffers from the same problem as the rest, as it's too much in too little time.

Four completely different themes characterise the four episodes.

The biggest problem is the format itself. Four half-hour episodes are not enough to tell these stories. The series is disjointed, and the characters remain superficial. Noni, Basha, and the other characters have potential, but they don't have time to develop into anything more than symbolic agents. By the end of the episode, you haven't had time to get to know them, and they disappear as quickly as they came. This also means that the themes, however interesting they may be on paper, never really take hold. Whether it's colonialism, criticism of power, or cultural heritage, it remains just hints rather than engaging stories.

Even the connection to the larger MCU universe is vague. The series is said to take place in the same world as the films, and there are nods to events and themes from Black Panther, but it never feels like Eyes of Wakanda plays a particularly important role in the larger body of work. It doesn't contribute any crucial information, it doesn't develop established characters, and it doesn't change how we view the universe as a whole. For those hoping for something along the lines of What If...? or something that deepens Wakanda's place in the MCU, it will therefore be a rather empty experience. It's an addition rather than a further development.

Unfortunately, Iron Fist cannot save the series.

It should be said, however, that the series tries. It has ideas, a clear visual vision, and a genuine interest in lifting Wakanda beyond royalty and thrones. But it doesn't succeed. It's too short, too thin, and too unfocused. Most of all, it feels like a series of pitched ideas that never really matured into finished stories. Ironically, that's what stands out... Despite Iron Fist appearing in one of the episodes, this disappoints me the most because you can so clearly see what the series could have been, but what we get is just a glimpse.

Eyes of Wakanda is a stylish but superficial excursion into the world of Marvel. For fans of Wakanda aesthetics or the animated Marvel style, it may be worth checking out, but anyone expecting something that adds to or changes the image of the MCU will probably leave the series fairly unimpressed.