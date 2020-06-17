Ex-Xbox boss doesn't think the PlayStation 5 is over $499

You're watching Advertisements

Do you remember Albert Penello? A long-time Microsoft veteran who was the leader of the marketing team for all Xbox consoles launched so far. He left the company two years ago and has since then joined Amazon for similar tasks.

Recently, he shared his opinions on the price tag of PlayStation 5 on Twitter, which most analysts seem to think will be more expensive than PlayStation 4 (launched at $399). Some even think it might be really expensive, but Penello has his opinion clear:

"I believe in the saying "never say never"

But I gotta say never. No way this console is over $499."

Penello then went on sharing his opinions on how important the price of the console actually is, and went as far as claiming it might even be the single most important factor:

"Price in this generation may be the most important indicator of success. Maybe even more than exclusives. There has never been a more divergent set of specs, features, and price points then I think we're going to see this gen. It will be fascinating. Someone should write a book."

Do you think Penello is on to something? At least he has more expertise and inside knowledge than most people.

Thanks Gamespot