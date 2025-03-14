Extremely rare Sonic promo item available on eBay

HQ

Ahead of the theatrical release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 last year, Sega had produced a really cool promo item, namely a fully functional Mega Drive cartridge with a case containing a mini-game and footage from the movie (check the video below for a presentation of the contents) - all delivered in a really interesting box.

Only a few cartridges were made (about 150) and as you might imagine, this means that they are hard to come by and are highly sought after by collectors. NintendoLife has now discovered that one of these has made its way onto eBay, where it is now available for purchase, and if you're worried that you'll have to sell an organ or two to afford it - you'd be right.

The asking price is a gutsy $28,000 - although it's possible to bid lower if no one wants to buy at that price. So, if you want the coolest collector's item in your group of friends, head over here and buy it.