Extreme E completes rebrand to hydrogen-powered Extreme H

HQ

Extreme E was a racing series that saw various electric-powered cars tasked with conquering some of the world's harshest terrains and environments. While this attracted many viewers and motorsport fanatics for its technological step forward and intense competition, this hasn't been enough of an innovation to appease the Extreme creators, as the motorsport series has now decided to rebrand to Extreme H.

The H stands for hydrogen and signifies a new power and fuelling approach that trades electricity for hydrogen as fuel. This will first be explored with the Pioneer 25 vehicle that has recently been unveiled, which is the first hydrogen-powered racing car ever made.

We're told that the Pioneer 25 features a 75kW hydrogen fuel cell that replaces the battery as a primary energy source. This will allow the car to kick out over 550hp of peak power, all while being able to go from 0-100kph in 4.5 seconds.

Extreme H will kick off next year when the first season of action takes place starting with a Saudi Arabian-based event. We're told that this will be followed by a European leg taking action to the UK, Germany, and Italy, all before heading across the Atlantic to conclude the season in the US. Exact dates and locations are yet to be confirmed.

This is an ad: