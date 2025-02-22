Extraction spinoff confirmed by Netflix

The Extraction universe is expanding as Netflix has now confirmed that a spin-off series is on the way, starring Omar Sy, known for his role in Lupin. The eight-episode production will follow a mercenary sent on a dangerous mission in Libya and is produced by Glen Mazzara, previously involved with The Walking Dead. Joe and Anthony Russo are also participating as executive producers, as Netflix aims to continue the success that the films featuring Chris Hemsworth have initiated.

Mazzara commented on the project:

"I'm a very lucky man, Omar is a huge talent. Joe, Anthony, and Angela have welcomed me into the AGBO family. The team at Netflix is truly the best I've ever worked with. Very lucky indeed."

An exact premiere date for the Extraction series has yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, Netflix also plans to begin filming a third Extraction movie with Hemsworth later this year.

Are you looking forward to more Extraction?