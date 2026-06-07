Extraction shooter action takes centre-stage in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4's DMZ mode

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We've been able to tell you all about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 as of late, in the form of dedicated previews following a trip we took to Los Angeles to test the game early. We got to see an early snippet of the Campaign portion of the wider experience, plus we played a few games of Multiplayer too, and this was then followed by a big exploration into the third major mode to be offered in the project, this being the extraction shooter-like DMZ.

As the Xbox Games Showcase has just come to a close, and since Call of Duty is an Xbox property these days, Modern Warfare 4 was part of the broadcast, officially being the last part of the Showcase before the Gears of War: E-Day Direct took place afterwards. This glimpse of the game was specifically focussed on the DMZ portion of the game, highlighting the intense extraction and multiplayer action players will experience for themselves when the mode debuts alongside the project in October.

Check out the new Modern Warfare 4 trailer below, remembering that the game also will launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2 on launch day, on October 23. The added caveat is that after a couple of years of being a day one Game Pass inclusion, Modern Warfare 4 will not follow suit.