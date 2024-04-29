Extraction 3's production schedule is currently being arranged

HQ

While Netflix does drop some absolute stinkers, the streamer does give us quite a lot of exciting and enjoyable projects too these days. One such film series that fits into this category is the Chris Hemsworth-led action franchise Extraction, which recently saw a sequel debuting on the streamer last summer.

The movie has clearly been quite a big hit for Netflix, as during their attendance at the Sands: International Film Festival over the weekend, the Russo Brothers talked with GamesRadar+ about their upcoming projects and how Extraction 3 is in development with scheduling currently being ironed out.

Joe Russo mentioned that he is attached to the project as a writer and that a production schedule is set to be locked in once all the core member's schedules and diaries are confirmed.

"Yeah, we're developing it at the moment, figuring out Chris's schedule. Sam Hargrave is back directing. It's an interesting franchise because he's a very emotionally wounded character, so there's good storytelling there I think in respect to his backstory, and, you know, his relationship to violence is one that's built around self-loathing and guilt. And so, it adds a lot of texture I think, which allows us to tell more stories about him."

This all comes as the Russo Brothers also affirmed that they are in the process of developing ideas for The Gray Man 2, and are waiting to see a script from Guy Ritchie and his team before beginning to properly break ground on the live-action Hercules film for Disney.