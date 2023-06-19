Extraction 3 is officially happening

HQ

Last Friday, the sequel to the massive Netflix hit Extraction premiered, but there is already talk of a third movie about mercenary Tyler Rake if we are to believe Chris Hemsworth himself, (who previously has said he would like to return to the role). The Thor star said during a Netflix event that they are already talking about a third and that he would of course return to the role, according to Variety.

In our last review of the long-awaited second movie, we praised the film for its hard-hitting style and brilliant action sequences, so an even meatier third installment would be nothing short of awesome in our world. What did you think of Extraction 2? Would you like to see a three?