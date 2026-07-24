Extraction 3 has officially started filming, Chris Hemsworth and Idris Elba return to star

Back in April, it was reported Netflix was in discussions with the creatives and stars behind the Extraction films in a bid to get a third chapter in the saga made. This was then supported when another report claimed production schedules were being arranged for the project, suggesting it might not be too long until production gets underway.

We can now follow up to these reports with the confirmation Extraction 3 is officially in production. Netflix has shared a first image from the set of the movie, revealing Chris Hemsworth will be returning as lead character Rake, supported by Idris Elba's Alcott. Sam Hargrave is also back in the director's chair.

As for what to expect from this next chapter, the clapperboard held by Hargrave does perhaps shine some light on the project, namely that there seems to be a cargo ship being sieged by helicopters in what looks to be a south-east Asian-inspired environment judging by the jungle and island archipelago. This is by no means a confirmation of any firm details, but it would be unusual for the clapperboard to have details with so little importance.

As for the premiere date for the project, if production is now underway, it's very likely we'll be seeing Extraction 3 on Netflix in 2027.